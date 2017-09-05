Madison police investigate attempted homicide, man shot - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate an attempted homicide that happened Monday night.

Police say at about 10 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired and a vehicle driving away on 3rd Ave. near Bram Street by the Alliant Energy Center.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in a parking lot.  Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gun shot wounds.  Police say he's expected to survive.

At this time, nobody has been arrested.

