Madison police investigate attempted homicide, man shot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate an attempted homicide that happened Monday night.



Police say at about 10 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired and a vehicle driving away on 3rd Ave. near Bram Street by the Alliant Energy Center.



Officers found evidence of a shooting in a parking lot. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gun shot wounds. Police say he's expected to survive.



At this time, nobody has been arrested.