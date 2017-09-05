Back to School: Madison Superintendent shares best tips for day ahead

Authorities are now identifying the teenager who died Sunday night in a crash in Dane County.More >>
A partnership between Wisconsin and the Minnesota DOT is aiming to bring a second train to the tracks between St. Paul and Chicago.More >>
A Portage family is collecting donations to bring down to help those affected by Harvey because they've been through tragedy themselves.More >>
Thousands of homes and businesses in Texas are sitting empty in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and that makes them vulnerable to looters.More >>
A Wisconsin woman accused of posing as a nurse has been convicted on a felony charge in Marathon County District Court.More >>
Authorities are now identifying the teenager who died Sunday night in a crash in Dane County.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff''s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash, that happened near CTH FW & CTH G in the town of Westford.More >>
A new art store is opening for a unique type of artist in Madison. The new Momentum Art Tech is open on Cottage Grove Road.More >>
Boys and Girls Club volunteers are expected to arrive back home in Madison Monday morning after a trip to Texas to deliver donations.More >>
President Trump is expected to end protections for young immigrants brought into the country illegally, with a six month delay. He's will make the announcement to end DACA Tuesday.More >>
The Taste of Madison just wrapped up it's 34th year bringing dozens of local restaurants and lots of music to the Capitol Square.More >>
According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Uber passenger tells police he was robbed after falling asleep in the car.More >>
Madison police investigate a robbery that happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday.More >>