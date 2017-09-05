Back to School: Thousands of Wisconsin students head back to sch - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Back to School: Thousands of Wisconsin students head back to school Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- No matter how you try to shake them, there are always first day of school jitters.  

This morning on Wake Up Wisconsin, Madison Schools Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham talks about the best ways to send your kids off right.  

Cheatham will also talk about a special welcome back visit she is holding at Emerson Elementary on the city's East Side at 7 a.m.

