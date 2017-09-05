Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm

MIAMI (WKOW) -- Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it heads towards the northeast Caribbean.

Irma now has maximum sustained winds increasing to 175 mph. It was centered about 270 miles east of Antigua moving west at 14 mph.

The storm remains on a path towards Florida. Their governor has already declared a state of emergency.

States of emergency have also been declared in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Officials say Irma could produce up to 10 inches of rain in areas that could cause landslides and flash flooding