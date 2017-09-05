BREAKING: Trump ends program that protects young immigrants

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) -- President Donald Trump today announced that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. The move had been expected since last week.

The announcement was made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

"The Department of Homeland Security should begin an orderly wind down," Sessions said of the DACA program.

Session called the program an executive branch over reach that should instead be decided by Congress. "So this is not a little matter," Sessions said.

The delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program is intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers in legislation, according to two people familiar with the president's thinking. But it was not immediately clear how the delay would work in practice and what would happen to people who currently have work permits under the program, or whose permits expire during the six-month stretch.

It also was unclear exactly what would happen if Congress failed to pass a measure by the considered deadline. Two people familiar with the president's thinking spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter ahead of a planned Tuesday announcement.

The president, who has been grappling with the issue for months, has been known to change his mind in the past and could still shift course. The plan was first reported by Politico Sunday evening.