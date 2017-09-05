Golfers vs. Cancer raises funds and awareness for cancer research

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove is gearing up to host the 8th Annual Golfers vs. Cancer Golf fundraising event.

On Wednesday, Shaun and Erin Finley stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

This is a personal event for the couple. About seven years ago, Shaun was feeling sick and went in for a check up expecting some kind of antibiotic. Instead they found a massive tumor about the size of a softball wedged between his heart and lungs. Surgery wasn’t an option because of where the tumor was located. Chemo, radiation and a lot of luck saved his life.

Since his cancer diagnosis, Erin and Shaun have dedicated themselves to helping others as a way of making something good from their families experience.

The event will be held Sunday, September 17 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.

All proceeds will be donated to Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin and the American Cancer Society to help aid in the fight against cancer.

Click here for more information.