Fire destroys van borrowed from a friend

MADISON (WKOW) – A borrowed van was destroyed Monday after being engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Ho-Chunk Gaming.

Firefighters were called about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, to the parking lot of the casino.

When they arrived, firefighters found a Ford Windstar van fully involved, according to a news release.

A Ford Taurus parked near the van also suffered damage on its driver’s side.

The driver of the Windstar said he’d parked it at the casino around 6 p.m., approximately 20 minutes before firefighters were dispatched to the fire.

Because he’d borrowed the van from a friend, he didn’t know of any recent service performed on the vehicle or any existing mechanical issues, according to the news release.

The cause and origin of the fire could not be determined.