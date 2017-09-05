Badgers stay put at No. 9 in A.P. poll

In Friday night's Wisconsin win over Utah state, you may have noticed that Badger tight end Troy Fumagalli was wearing #48, instead of his normal #81. The move was to honor linebacker Jack Cichy, who wears #48 and is out for the 2017 season with an ACL tear. It seemed to work a little magic, as Fumagalli was the game's top receiver - catching 5 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. "[I wore #48] just to show respect to Jack and to show how much he means to me an...

