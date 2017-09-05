Hit-and-run driver narrowly misses blind man, injures service dog

MADISON (WKOW) -- A blind man escaped serious injury, but his service dog was transported to a veterinarian following a hit-and-run Tuesday on West. Johnson Street.

The 57-year-old Madison man was on his way to work with his service dog – a 9-year-old Labrador retriever – about 7:45 a.m., Sept. 5, 2017.

They were in a crosswalk on North Mills Street, and had a walk light to cross Johnson Street when a driver ran a red light while eastbound on W. Johnson.

The driver was operating a small blue car and did not stop, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical care. His service dog suffered at least a front leg injury.

A responding officer drove them to a vet. Police are reviewing downtown cameras to try to identify the car and driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.