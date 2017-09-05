Well known radio personality 'Sly' returning to Madison airwaves

MADISON (WKOW) -- John “Sly” Sylvester, one of Madison’s most iconic radio personalities is returning to the local airwaves. Madison radio station WIBA-FM, 101.5 announced today that his show will return immediately and will broadcast weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

His afternoon show will include a mix of classic rock music, Wisconsin sports, humor and Sly’s unique spirit and unmistakable Wisconsin attitude, according to a news release Sept. 5, 2017 from iHeartMedia.

“We’re thrilled to bring Sly back to the place his amazing career began,” Van Edwards, program director for 101.5 WIBA-FM said. “101.5 WIBA-FM is clearly the perfect place for Sly. It always has been, and always will be.”

“101.5 WIBA-FM has amazing on-air personalities that are the best of the best in Madison radio,” Keith Bratel, market president for iHeartMedia Madison said. “We’re extremely excited to add ‘Afternoons with Sly’ to an unbeatable lineup that also includes ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ Van Edwards and ‘Sixx Sense with Nikki Sixx’ for our listeners.”

“Even years after I left WIBA-FM, listeners come up to me and say I miss you on 101.5,” Sly in the news release. “It is such an honor to be back home. 101.5 WIBA-FM is a station that not only has a rich heritage, but continues to thrive after 48 years of rockin' Madison.”