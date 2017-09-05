Woman sentenced in foster child case

Authorities are now identifying the teenager who died Sunday night in a crash in Dane County.More >>
Madison police investigate an attempted homicide that happened Monday night.More >>
A partnership between Wisconsin and the Minnesota DOT is aiming to bring a second train to the tracks between St. Paul and Chicago.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- John “Sly” Sylvester, one of Madison’s most iconic radio personalities is returning to Madison. Madison radio station WIBA-FM, 101.5 announced his show will return immediately.More >>
Farm and Fleet teamed up with the J.J. Watt Foundation to collect supply donations in Janesville on Friday.More >>
Farm and Fleet teamed up with Hufcor and the J.J. Watt Foundation to collect supply donations in Janesville on Friday.More >>
Madison residents celebrate Labor Day at Laborfest.More >>
Authorities are now identifying the teenager who died Sunday night in a crash in Dane County.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff''s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash, that happened near CTH FW & CTH G in the town of Westford.More >>
A new art store is opening for a unique type of artist in Madison. The new Momentum Art Tech is open on Cottage Grove Road.More >>
Boys and Girls Club volunteers are expected to arrive back home in Madison Monday morning after a trip to Texas to deliver donations.More >>
President Trump is expected to end protections for young immigrants brought into the country illegally, with a six month delay. He's will make the announcement to end DACA Tuesday.More >>
The Taste of Madison just wrapped up it's 34th year bringing dozens of local restaurants and lots of music to the Capitol Square.More >>
According to the Fitchburg Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
