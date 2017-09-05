Emerald ash borer continues invasion of Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin officials announced Tuesday that the invasive emerald ash borer(EAB) has been found in five new Wisconsin counties: Green Lake, Chippewa, Marinette, Waupaca and Waushara. All five counties will be added to the state's EAB quarantine list.

“These new finds fill in the map for the southern two-thirds of the state, and add to the checkerboard of quarantined counties in the north,” said Brian Kuhn, Plant Industry Bureau Director with DATCP.

The Chippewa County infestation was discovered by a homeowner on private property where trees were dying. The other four were found in monitoring traps set by the USDA and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources(DNR).

For private citizens, the quarantine means that they cannot take firewood from quarantined counties to non-quarantined counties. For businesses handling wood products that could carry EAB, it means that they must work with DATCP to assure that their products are pest-free before shipping.

"This is a pest that's largely been spread by humans," Kuhn says. People still need to use certified firewood that has been treated or seasoned to ensure it’s not infested with live pests. If they use any other type of firewood, they should burn it where they buy it, and not move it even within quarantined areas. That will help slow the spread of EAB."

Homeowners concerned about Emerald Ash Borer should watch ash trees for signs of possible infestation: Thinning in the canopy, D-shaped holes in the bark, new branches sprouting low on the trunk, cracked bark, and woodpeckers pulling at the bark to get to insect larvae beneath it.

If your property is within 15 miles of a known infestation, experts suggest preventive treatments.