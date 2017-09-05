16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to Madison mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Madison say they have arrested a teen after he brought a loaded gun to a Madison mall.

Madison police say a Sparta man was shopping at West Towne Mall on Saturday when he found the gun wedged between a couch armrest and the seat cushion. He contacted security and notified police.

Using surveillance video, police were able to connect a 16-year-old boy with the gun. The teen was still in the mall, and was arrested for a carrying concealed weapon and for trespass as West Towne is posted as a "no weapons zone."

Police determined the gun had been stolen from a car parked in a Stonecreek Dr. apartment building garage August 14th.