Madison man arrested for OWI after nearly hitting group of children

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a drunken driver in Madison on Monday after he nearly hit a group of children.

Madison police say 31-year-old Emilio Juarez, of Madison, drove his SUV over a curb, across a terrace and into an apartment building parking lot on Catalpa Circle where several children were playing.

Police say Juarez missed hitting the children, but crashed his SUV into a parked car.

Juarez was arrested on tentative charges of second degree reckless endangerment, operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run unattended vehicle and disorderly conduct.