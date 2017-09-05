Madison radio hosts look to empower listeners as DACA fate remains uncertain

MADISON (WKOW) – Hosts of Madison's only Latino radio program is aiming to empower their listeners as the Trump administration announces their plan to dismantle DACA.

Luis Montoto and Norma Gallegos Valles host the morning show on La Movida 1480 AM. Montoto says the program caters to the Latino community, including restaurants and stores.

Montoto says with the future of a five-year-long immigration program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, now uncertain many a part of the Latino community are scared. Since June 2012, the program has temporarily saved young immigrants from deportation and allow them to work legally in the country.

“It's unfortunate that opportunity was taken away from our youth,” said Montoto, who plans to continue discussing the decision on his morning show. “What we have to do right now is inform our community, empower our community, day by day morning by morning."

Montoto's morning co-host, Gallegos Valles, says without DACA the impact to Americans will be just as big to the Latino community.

"The teachers that are instructing your kids in the classroom, they might be DACA recipients, the social workers might be DACA, the nurses in the hospitals, the CNAS might be DACA recipients,” said Gallegos Valles.

Both hosts say the decision is disappointing, but not surprising

“This fight has been going on for decades,” said Gallegos Valles. "You're not only taking away the dreams of the dreamers but the dreams for the families, their parents."

Both hosts say the decision announced Tuesday, is a “punch in the stomach” to the Latino community but not an end to the “dreamers”.

"The Latino community is here, we are here to stay, we are here to thrive, we are here to survive and we're here to contribute,” said Montoto.

Montoto and Gallegos Valles urge their listeners and other members of the Latino community to call their lawmakers and convince them as to why daca is beneficial not only to them but the american economy.

