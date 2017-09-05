Public hearing held on proposed OWI penalty bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- A public hearing was held Tuesday evening on a proposed bill that some believe would help keep drunk drivers off the streets by handing out tougher penalties.

Family members of victims lost to drunk drivers spoke out about the need for change and the grief they carry from losing a loved one.

Marla Hall was one of those who spoke today. Hall lost her son Clenton last November in a drunk driving crash when 33-year-old Brysen Wills decided to drive after drinking. Wills killed Clenton Hall along with three others on I-94 near Deerfield.

"My life has changed forever," says Hall, "He was only 26-years-old. He died just one week before he turned 27. He was my only child." Hall says it wasn't until she lost Clenton, and started doing research that she realized how big of a problem lax OWI laws are.

The proposed bill, authored by Senator Van Wanggaard, would strip repeat drink drivers of their license for at least a decade. He introduced an identical proposal last session. It cleared the assembly but died in the senate.