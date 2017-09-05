State crime lab struggles with increased workload

MADISON (WKOW) -- Technicians at the state crime labs are struggling to keep up with a jump in evidence that needs testing.

The attorney general says it's because of more drug cases.

The Department of Justice has three crime labs: Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.

Only Madison and Milwaukee do full service evidence testing and it's work that can't be rushed.

"This is why it's very different than TV, it's not as quick, it does take time," said Nikki Roehm, deputy director of the state crime lab.

Attorney General Brad Schimel says he's beefing-up staff to keep up with the workload.

"We're going to hire LTE's, part time, temporary employees; they come and work as forensic laboratory tech for us."

Schimel says evidence submissions have increased almost fifty percent recently.

In addition, he says the state crime lab is working on a nationwide initiative to catch-up on the massive backlog of sexual assault kits that need to be tested.