State crime lab struggles with increased workload - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State crime lab struggles with increased workload

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Technicians at the state crime labs are struggling to keep up with a jump in evidence that needs testing.
    The attorney general says it's because of more drug cases.
    The Department of Justice has three crime labs: Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.
    Only Madison and Milwaukee do full service evidence testing and it's work that can't be rushed.
    "This is why it's very different than TV, it's not as quick, it does take time," said Nikki Roehm, deputy director of the state crime lab.
    Attorney General Brad Schimel says he's beefing-up staff to keep up with the workload.
    "We're going to hire LTE's, part time, temporary employees; they come and work as forensic laboratory tech for us."
    Schimel says evidence submissions have increased almost fifty percent recently.
    In addition, he says the state crime lab is working on a nationwide initiative  to  catch-up on the massive backlog of sexual assault kits that need to be tested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.