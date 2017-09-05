Special welcome back for students at Fitchburg school

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Students at Leopold Elementary in Fitchburg were welcomed back like rock stars by volunteers from the non-profit organization 100 Black Men, who lined the path up to the school, cheering and high-fiving kids as they made their way to class on the first day of school Tuesday.

Volunteers say it's important to get the kids excited to learn.

"It's super important to get the kids pumped up for their first day of classes. I mean I'm pumped up, I think I should go in on first grade, I think it would be awesome," said Melvin Welton.

The 100 Black Men organization was founded back in 1963 in hopes of improving their communities through outreach and through grass roots programs.