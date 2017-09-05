Packers sign Dial, release Ringo

The Packers have added another veteran to bolster the depth on the defensive side of the ball. The team signed defensive lineman Quinton Dial and released defensive tackle Christian Ringo.

Dial was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers. He played four seasons with the team after they selected him in the fifth round out of Alabama in 2013. Dial appeared in 46 games with San Francisco. He made 32 starts and registered 175 tackles with 4.5 sacks. Dial will wear No. 91 for the Packers.

The Packers drafted Ringo in the sixth round in 2015. He saw action in eight regular seasons game and one playoff matchup with the club.