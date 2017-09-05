Packers sign Dial, release Ringo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers sign Dial, release Ringo

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Packers have added another veteran to bolster the depth on the defensive side of the ball. The team signed defensive lineman Quinton Dial and released defensive tackle Christian Ringo.

Dial was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers. He played four seasons with the team after they selected him in the fifth round out of Alabama in 2013. Dial appeared in 46 games with San Francisco. He made 32 starts and registered 175 tackles with 4.5 sacks. Dial will wear No. 91 for the Packers.

The Packers drafted Ringo in the sixth round in 2015. He saw action in eight regular seasons game and one playoff matchup with the club.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.