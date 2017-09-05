Gennett homers, Reds pull away to 9-3 win over Brewers

The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.More >>
In Wisconsin's season opener last Friday night the Badgers scored eight touchdowns, but the one that sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in, was worth more than just six points.More >>
The end result Friday night was the one the Badgers were looking for but the Wisconsin offense still sputtered at times in the first half but the comeback and dominate second half was lead by the poise of Sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook.More >>
