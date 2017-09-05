Man beaten badly by robbers in rest stop bathroom - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man beaten badly by robbers in rest stop bathroom

LOMIRA (WKOW) -- The people who run a rest stop in Dodge County say security upgrades are likely after a violent attack in the men's bathroom.
    The Dodge County sheriff says an out-of-state truck driver stopped at the facility along Interstate 41 in Lomira around 10:30 Monday night.
    He went to the bathroom, where the sheriff says two men jumped over one of the stalls, attacked the man and took his money.
    A maintenance worker at the rest stop says the building doesn't have security cameras, but that could be changing.
    The truck driver, a 55 year old man from Pennsylvania, had serious head injuries.
    He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
    The suspects are still on the loose.

