Jury selection underway in Slender Man stabbing trial

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Jury selection is underway in the trial of one of the two girls accused of nearly killing her friend to please the fictional character known as Slender Man.

15-year-old Anissa Weier has already pleaded guilty to 2nd degree attempted homicide.

Jurors will decide whether she was mentally ill during the stabbing.

150 potential jurors will be pared down to 16, with four alternates.

Weier's trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Morgan Geyser is also charged in the case.

Her trial will be held in October.