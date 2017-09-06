HAPPENING TODAY: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County holds first da - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County holds first day of school rally at Cherokee Heights

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A big rally is planned for the first full day of school at Cherokee Heights Middle School.  Boys & Girls Club President Michael Johnson says they adopted the school and are looking forward to greeting students at 7:15, Wednesday morning.  

Besides saying hello to the kids, Johnson has gift bags to give to the teachers.  He is also planning later in the day to give $30,000 worth of tampons purchased with community support to Madison Schools.

Johnson says the rally is expected to be short, running about 30 minutes.

  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.