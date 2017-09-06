HAPPENING TODAY: Boys & Girls Club of Dane County holds first day of school rally at Cherokee Heights

MADISON (WKOW) -- A big rally is planned for the first full day of school at Cherokee Heights Middle School. Boys & Girls Club President Michael Johnson says they adopted the school and are looking forward to greeting students at 7:15, Wednesday morning.

Besides saying hello to the kids, Johnson has gift bags to give to the teachers. He is also planning later in the day to give $30,000 worth of tampons purchased with community support to Madison Schools.

Johnson says the rally is expected to be short, running about 30 minutes.