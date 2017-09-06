Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico's co - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tropical Storm Katia forms in the Gulf of Mexico off Mexico's coast.

Courtesy: National Hurricane Center Courtesy: National Hurricane Center

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) -- As Hurricane Irma continues to roar across the Caribbean on a path toward Florida, a new tropical storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.  

Tropical Storm Katia formed early Wednesday off the coast of Mexico.  

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Katia's maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 kph) with some strengthening forecast over the next two days. But the hurricane center says Katia is expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

The storm is centered about 105 miles (165 kilometers) east of Tampico, Mexico, and is moving east-southeast near 2 mph (4 kph).

