WI Dairy News: A Day with Alice - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WI Dairy News: A Day with Alice

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 70th Alice in Dairyland is touring Wisconsin as its agricultural ambassador.

Crystal Siemers-Peterman made a stop at the Dane County Fair.  It's just one of the many stops during an average day in the life of Alice in Dairyland. 

Siemers-Peterman says, "There really isn't any average day for Alice in Dairyland, and that's probably one of my favorite parts."

A Ford Explorer acts as her vehicle, home base, closet, and office.  She does media interviews, public appearances, and community events to shed a spotlight on the state's agriculture industry.

As an ambassador, Alice in Dairyland's goal is to educate audiences across Wisconsin about the $88 billion economic impact and the importance of our state's diverse agriculture industry in our daily lives.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.