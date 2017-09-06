WI Dairy News: A Day with Alice

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 70th Alice in Dairyland is touring Wisconsin as its agricultural ambassador.
Crystal Siemers-Peterman made a stop at the Dane County Fair. It's just one of the many stops during an average day in the life of Alice in Dairyland.
Siemers-Peterman says, "There really isn't any average day for Alice in Dairyland, and that's probably one of my favorite parts."
A Ford Explorer acts as her vehicle, home base, closet, and office. She does media interviews, public appearances, and community events to shed a spotlight on the state's agriculture industry.
As an ambassador, Alice in Dairyland's goal is to educate audiences across Wisconsin about the $88 billion economic impact and the importance of our state's diverse agriculture industry in our daily lives.
