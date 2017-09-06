Madison Heart Walk's 25th Birthday Celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Heart Association's Heart Walk is back in Madison Saturday, September 16.

On Thursday, Jon Ronzenfeld and Karen Nissen-Boryczka stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event. Karen is a survivor herself and works at UW Health as a RN in cardiology, not to mention rides with Team 242 raising funds.

The Heart Walk raises awareness in the community about the risk factors of cardiovascular diseases & stroke, and what we can do to prevent them. Funds raised support lifesaving medical research, regional health grants and educational programs of the American Heart Association.

The walk also promotes physical activity and heart-healthy living in a fun, family environment.

The 2017 Madison Heart Walk will be held at the Mallards Stadium and will celebrate 25 years of serving the community. Festivities begin at 8:00 a.m.

The 1 mile and 3 mile walks begin at 9:30.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event and 27 News Anchor Greg Jeschke will emcee.

Click here for more information.