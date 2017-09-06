Amazon shops opening in some Kohl's stores

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kohl's announced Wednesday it will open up Amazon shops in 10 of its stores, making the Wisconsin-based company the latest department store to make a deal with the e-commerce giant.

Kohl's shoppers will be able to buy Amazon Echos, Fire tablets and other gadgets in the 1,000-square-foot Amazon shops, and customers will be able to ask for an Amazon employee come to their home and install a device or suggest products to buy.

Kohl's Corp. says the Amazon shops will open next month in Chicago and Los Angeles stores. The Menomonee Falls company has more than 1,100 department stores across the country.

The Kohl's deal comes a few months after Sears said it would sell its Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com. At the same time, Seattle-based Amazon has been growing its brick-and-mortar presence. It opened 11 bookstores in two years and recently bought organic grocer Whole Foods.