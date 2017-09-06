Attorney General's office re-training workers on promotional spe - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Attorney General's office re-training workers on promotional spending

MADISON (WKOW) -- Newly-released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel's office has spent about $83,000 on promotional items since he won election in 2014. Items purchased include bags, pistol cases and candy.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos responded by saying Schimel's office has started re-training employees who handle promotional purchases to "ensure they're good stewards of state resources", and he noted Schimel has held 187 conferences for 10,000 law enforcement professionals since taking office.

Invoices The Associated Press obtained through an open records request show Schimel spent $6,269 on messenger bags, another $6,000 on pistol cases in 2015 and nearly $3,200 on candy. The spending also includes about $10,000 for coins promoting Schimel's "kicking ass every day" mantra.

