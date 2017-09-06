Police warn of fake bills in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police warn of fake bills in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Janesville police are warning local businesses that they have received complaints about people passing counterfeit $20s and $100s.

Police say the quickest way to determine the authenticity of a bill is to check for the security thread. More information can be located at https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations-information.

Anyone who knowingly passes counterfeit currency may be arrested and charged with uttering, which is a class H felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000.00 fine.

Anyone having information about this crime or any other crime is encouraged to contact police at 755-3100 or call all area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 24 hours a day 

