Castillo, Reds complete 3-game sweep of Brewers with 7-1 win

Newly released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent about $83,000 on promotional items during his term, including bags, pistol cases and candy.More >>
Newly released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent about $83,000 on promotional items during his term, including bags, pistol cases and candy.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.More >>
The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.More >>
In Wisconsin's season opener last Friday night the Badgers scored eight touchdowns, but the one that sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in, was worth more than just six points.More >>
In Wisconsin's season opener last Friday night the Badgers scored eight touchdowns, but the one that sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in, was worth more than just six points.More >>