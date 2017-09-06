Castillo, Reds complete 3-game sweep of Brewers with 7-1 win - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Castillo, Reds complete 3-game sweep of Brewers with 7-1 win

CINCINNATI (AP) -

Rookie Luis Castillo struck out 10 in his final start of the season, Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza homered and the last-place Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-1 win on Wednesday.
   The playoff-contending Brewers have lost four of five. Neil Walker's homer in the first inning was all Milwaukee could muster.
   Castillo (3-7) retired 11 straight batters in one stretch and 22 of the last 24 while pitching eight innings. He allowed four hits, didn't walk anybody and wound up with a 3.12 ERA in 15 starts.
   The Reds are shutting down Castillo to limit his innings. The 24-year-old righty threw 111 pitches, matching his second-highest pitch count of the season, in this start.
   Matt Garza (6-9) gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

