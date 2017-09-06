Two more storms upgraded to hurricanes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two more storms upgraded to hurricanes

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two more storms have strengthened to hurricane status, with Katia forming in the Gulf of Mexico and Jose in the Atlantic Ocean.

Mexico's government has issued a hurricane watch for coastal Veracruz due to Hurricane Katia. The storm is expected to drift toward Veracruz on Thursday.

The announcement of Hurricane Katia came minutes after the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Jose had formed in the open Atlantic, far from land and well east of Hurricane Irma. That storm poses no immediate threat to land.

Sustained winds must reach 75mph for storms to reach hurricane designation.
 

