Madison woman stuck in Miami trying to evacuate

MIAMI (WKOW) - As Irma gets closer to Florida, tens of thousands are evacuating. Kelsey Whiting, a Madison woman on a business trip in Miami, says the window of opportunity to leave is closing.

She says there's long lines for gas, grocery stores are out of water and major roads are at a stand still as Floridians attempt to evacuate. Whiting has a ticket out of Miami for Thursday night, but fears the airport could shut down before then. The only other option is to drive five hours to Jacksonville and fly out from there, but because of the gridlock, that might not be possible either.

Whiting grew up in Houston, so the devastation from Harvey is fresh in her mind. She says, "Streets I grew up on are still completely under water. So, I'm worried about missing our flight. I want to get out as soon as possible."

Florida won't feel the effects from Irma until Sunday morning at the earliest, if at all. But in precaution, Key West International Airport is closing Wednesday evening. Whiting says she knows her company is doing everything they can to get her back to Wisconsin, but even with airlines adding more flights out of Florida airports that are still open, trying to get on one has been extremely difficult.