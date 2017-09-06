State budget won't include an income tax cut

MADISON (WKOW) -- The legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC) will not pass an income tax cut proposed by Gov. Walker, but did vote to cut the state's personal property tax for small business owners by nearly $75 million during the final day of debate over the 2017-19 state budget.



Gov. Walker requested a cut to the state income tax that would have saved the average taxpayer roughly $44, and wanted JFC members to approve a continuation of the sales tax holiday on school supplies for a single weekend in August.



JFC leaders said no to both items, citing the need to cut other taxes elsewhere, while still meeting funding commitments in other areas.



One of the final budget commitments put forth by the committee Wednesday would double the number of special needs students who could receive taxpayer vouchers to attend private schools.



At a cost of roughly $3 million, an additional 250 special needs students would benefit from that change. But Democrats said that is money that should be going to help special needs students in public schools.



The final night of debate in the Joint Finance Committee normally results in the majority introducing something known as a "999" motion, which has included a number of controversial provisions in the past.



Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), one of the JFC co-chairs, indicated early Wednesday that motion would be very small this time, and would not result in any controversy.



The JFC is expected to wrap things up Wednesday night.