Badgers' game against Florida Atlantic will take place as scheduled

The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida. Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez says conversations were held with Florida Atlantic school officials to determine the safest course of action for the student-athletes.

“The decision was made to keep the game as originally scheduled since their travel to Madison will not be impacted," Alvarez said in a statement. "If the situation arises where FAU’s travel home is impacted, we are prepared to help in any way possible. We’ve discussed a number of contingencies, from paying for extra nights of hotel rooms to opening up our facilities for them to use for practice, sports medicine care, meals or anything else they may need.

