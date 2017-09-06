Badgers' game against Florida Atlantic will take place as scheduled

The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
The Green Bay Packers are weaving in a lot of new veterans this season. The Packers at their core are a "draft-and-develop" team. But general manager Ted Thompson has brought in more veterans than usual to help fill holes or replenish depth.More >>
The Green Bay Packers are weaving in a lot of new veterans this season. The Packers at their core are a "draft-and-develop" team. But general manager Ted Thompson has brought in more veterans than usual to help fill holes or replenish depth.More >>
Rookie Luis Castillo struck out 10 in his final start of the season, Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza homered and the last-place Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-1 win on Wednesday.More >>
Rookie Luis Castillo struck out 10 in his final start of the season, Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza homered and the last-place Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-1 win on Wednesday.More >>
The Packers have added another veteran to bolster the depth on the defensive side of the ball. The team signed defensive lineman Quinton Dial and released defensive tackle Christian Ringo. Dial was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers.More >>
The Packers have added another veteran to bolster the depth on the defensive side of the ball. The team signed defensive lineman Quinton Dial and released defensive tackle Christian Ringo. Dial was recently released by the San Francisco 49ers.More >>
We are just days away from the unveiling of parts of the new Titletown District in Green Bay.More >>
We are just days away from the unveiling of parts of the new Titletown District in Green Bay.More >>
Madison Memorial junior Mateo Mora has played football all throughout high school and he's done so with only one hand, but through that he found his right niche on the team.More >>
Madison Memorial junior Mateo Mora has played football all throughout high school and he's done so with only one hand, but through that he found his right niche on the team.More >>
The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
Newly released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent about $83,000 on promotional items during his term, including bags, pistol cases and candy.More >>
Newly released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent about $83,000 on promotional items during his term, including bags, pistol cases and candy.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
The Badgers' home football game against Florida Atlantic will be played as scheduled at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, despite the potential landfall of Hurricane Irma in south Florida.More >>
The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The Badgers football team held steady at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll after a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Wisconsin will host Florida Atlantic at 11 a.m. on Saturday.More >>
The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.More >>
The No. 6 Wisconsin volleyball team has five wins through five matches so far on the season as they remain at No. 6 nationally in this week's AVCA poll.More >>
In Wisconsin's season opener last Friday night the Badgers scored eight touchdowns, but the one that sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in, was worth more than just six points.More >>
In Wisconsin's season opener last Friday night the Badgers scored eight touchdowns, but the one that sophomore wide receiver Quintez Cephus hauled in, was worth more than just six points.More >>