DACA Madison college student stays motivated to achieve dream despite program's uncertain future

MADISON (WKOW) -- A DACA recipient who attends college is staying motivated to stick to his career plan despite the program's uncertain future.

As of Tuesday, officials with the Trump Administration announced they plan to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals within six months. The five-year-long program has allowed children of undocumented immigrants to pass background checks and work legally in the United States.

Alex Hernandez Bello, a DACA recipient, just started attending Madison Area Technical College to work towards his dream of becoming a Software Engineer.

"I also want to help out struggling teenagers," said Hernandez Bello, who also wishes to go back into high schools and tutor students.

Hernandez Bello says he was devastated when heard U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcement on DACA.

"I tried pretty hard not to cry honestly, and I ended up crying because I thought about my family most importantly because they've made so many sacrifices for me," said Hernandez Bello, who was brought the United States at 2-years-old. "My mom graduated high school, my dad didn't finish high school, so they wanted me to get a good education."

With inspiration from his parents, Hernandez Bello says they keep him motivated to stay in college while working three different jobs.



"[My parents] always tell me... don't think about what's going to happen just you keep doing what you're doing and keep studying and doing your homework," Hernandez Bello says as he juggles jobs at a barbecue restaurant, a cleaning company and helping out with a lawn service. "[My parents and I] just hold each other, support each other, and hope together."

After he graduates from Madison Area Technical College he plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to earn a four-year degree.