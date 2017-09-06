Justice Kagan to speak at University of Wisconsin Law School

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will visit the University of Wisconsin Law School for what's billed as a "discussion" on her life in the law.

Kagan will be on the Madison campus Friday, just a year after Justice Sonia Sotomayor made a similar appearance. The law school's dean, Margaret Raymond, will lead a question-and-answer session.

Kagan was nominated to the high court by President Barack Obama in 2010, and became the fourth woman to sit on the Supreme Court. She served as Obama's solicitor general before that, and was dean of Harvard Law School from 2003-2009.

You can register for the event here.