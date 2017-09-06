Wisconsin AG spends $83k on promotional items

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Newly released records show Attorney General Brad Schimel has spent about $83,000 on promotional items during his term, including bags, pistol cases and candy.

Invoices The Associated Press obtained through an open records request show Schimel spent $6,269 on messenger bags, another $6,000 on pistol cases in 2015 and nearly $3,200 on candy. The spending includes about $10,000 for coins promoting Schimel's "kicking ass every day" mantra.

Liberal group One Wisconsin Now also received the invoices. OWN research director Joanna Beilman-Dulin said Schimel should spend money on fighting crime.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos said Schimel has held 187 conferences for 10,000 law enforcement professionals but has started re-training employees who handle promotional purchases to "ensure they're good stewards of state resources."