Officials investigating cause of fire at Madison church

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that resulted in $75,000 in damage at a Madison church.

The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to St. Paul Lutheran Church on N. Sherman Ave. around 10 a.m. Wednesday when an office worker discovered fire in the ceiling.

Everyone in the church was safely evacuated, and nobody was injured. Crews had the fire knocked down within 11 minutes of arrival on scene.

A food pantry located inside the church is temporarily out of service because of the fire, impacting around 180 people. St. Paul Lutheran Church staff and volunteers say the pantry is closed for the remainder of Thursday, and their Senior Connections and Veterans programs will also be shut down on Friday.

The food pantry will re-open next week, and worship services are anticipated to go on as scheduled this weekend.