Boys and Girls Club of Dane County prepares to head back down to Texas for Harvey relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- With at least 60 people dead following Harvey and the clean up efforts just beginning in Texas, Wisconsin continues to pull together to send down help.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is already preparing to head back down. The returned from Houston on Monday.

"We raised almost another 25 [thousand dollars] since we've come back," said CEO Michael Johnson. "I want to make sure we give every penny to the folks that lost their homes."

Johnson says the volunteers will head to La Grange, Texas to offer immediate support. He says they will use the $25,000 dollars they have raised since their return to help however they can.