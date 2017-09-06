Pet supply drive at Madison's Club LaMark for Hurricane Harvey - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pets stranded by Hurricane Harvey will soon get a truckload of help from Wisconsin.
    The generosity of pet lovers is pouring into the Club LaMark on Madison's east side, where they've collected more than seven thousand pounds of pet  supplies and three thousand dollars to take to Houston.
    "Three hundred dollars here, two hundred dollars there, five dollars. $232 from the  kids that sold lemonade and cookies. We've got carriers, we've got leashes and collars, dog food, cat food, cat litter, bowls, brushes, some medicine," said organizer Dawn-Marie Zimmerman.  
    They're taking donations through Saturday at the Club LaMark.
    The plan is to load a semi coming from Appleton with these supplies and leave for Houston on Sunday.
    

