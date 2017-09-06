Wisconsin medical team heads to Irma strike zone

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin medical team headed to the hurricane zone in Florida on Wednesday to be in place to help anyone who's hurt in the oncoming storm.

More than 30 members of the Wisconsin Disaster Medical Assistance team left Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon.

They'll be joining similar teams from all over the country who are medical professionals trained for disaster duty like this.

"I've trained for trauma all my life, and I've been a trauma nurse and a trauma np. This is something that we live for and can't wait to go and help," nurse Cheryl Grandlich told WISN.

The team is prepared to stay within Irma's path for several weeks, working 12 to 18 hour shifts.