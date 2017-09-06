Historic home hit by suspected drunk driver - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Historic home hit by suspected drunk driver

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A suspected drunk driver crashed into a piece of history near Milwaukee.
    Police say the driver left a gaping hole in the wall of the oldest home in Glendale.
    The homeowner, who just bought the 150 year old farmhouse, wasn't home at the time.
    He says it could've been much worse.
    "There's no electrical, there's no gas and there's no water where the impact happened, so it could have been way more serious a danger for many reasons," J.J. Stenitzer told WISN.
     Police are now investigating whether the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.