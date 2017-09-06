Historic home hit by suspected drunk driver

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A suspected drunk driver crashed into a piece of history near Milwaukee.

Police say the driver left a gaping hole in the wall of the oldest home in Glendale.

The homeowner, who just bought the 150 year old farmhouse, wasn't home at the time.

He says it could've been much worse.

"There's no electrical, there's no gas and there's no water where the impact happened, so it could have been way more serious a danger for many reasons," J.J. Stenitzer told WISN.

Police are now investigating whether the driver was drunk at the time of the crash.