Suspect hides in garbage before caught by police

APPLETON (WKOW) -- Police say a garbage man unknowingly played a role in the capture of a felon on the loose.

The suspect ran off when an officer responded to a disturbance in Appleton.

Police chased the 36 year old, but he seemed to disappear, until the driver of a city recycling truck picked up a load at a nearby business.

"Our driver was actually outside of the truck. He was rolling the cart in from a storage area and was putting one cart away and grabbing the second cart to dump the contents from that cart when he heard the screaming," Nate Loper of the Appleton DPW told WBAY.

Turns out, the suspect was in the recycling bin.

He'd been dumped into the back of the truck and the driver was activating the blade that packs down the load.

He eventually got out of the truck and ran away again, before police arrested him.

Police say the man was wanted for a parole violation.

They expect additional charges in the case.