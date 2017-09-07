Committee approves $76 billion Wisconsin budget

The legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC) will not pass an income tax cut proposed by Gov. Walker, but did vote to cut the state's personal property tax for small business owners by nearly $75 million in its final day of debate over the 2017-19 state budget.

The $76 billion Wisconsin budget is headed to the state Assembly and Senate for approval.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee passed the two-year spending plan Wednesday night on a party line vote, more than two months after the budget was due. Current spending levels have continued during the impasse.

The spending plan sends more aid to K-12 schools, increases funding for the University of Wisconsin System while freezing tuition and imposes new work and drug testing requirements on Medicaid recipients.

Republicans were unable to reach a long-term funding solution for roads, opting instead to borrow about $400 million more and increase fees on electric and hybrid car drivers.

The Assembly is expected to vote on it next week, followed quickly by the Senate.