Carp virus causes fish kill on Dane County lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A wave of dead fish is washing up on the shores of lakes in the Madison area.

"It's been hundreds to thousands of individual fish in each lake," said DNR fisheries biologist Dan Oele.

The koi herpesvirus turned up in dead fish found in Lake Kegonsa about a month ago and it's since spread to Lake Waubesa and then Lake Monona. Oele says this is just the second-known case of the virus in Wisconsin. It first appeared in 2014 in the Rock River system, so it's possible the virus traveled through the water systems, or if someone transported something infected with the virus between waterways, according to officials.

The virus only impacts carp so game fish are safe. It's not harmful to humans, but if you need to clean up any dead carp, you should wear gloves.

Experts aren't quite sure the impact the fish kill will have on the invasive fish.

"It remains to be seen what the long term effects of the carp population will be in the Madison chain," Oele said. "We just don't know the full extent of how many fish have died and whether or not that population will bounce back or how long that will take."

Oele says the loss of some carp could benefit lake health, despite the fish carcasses floating near shore. The dead fish will decompose within several days. The fish kill could continue until temperatures drop.