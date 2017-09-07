UW professor to implement wind energy bike study into coursework

MADISON (WKOW) -- This fall Jim Tinjum will have a unique experience to share with his students at UW Madison. Over the summer, he rode his bike more than 1,200 around the upper Midwest to research and raise awareness about wind energy.

Tinjum, a professor of energy engineering and sustainability at UW Madison, says Wisconsin is behind when it comes to wind energy in comparison to neighboring states. He says he confirmed that when he spoke to people in different parts of the badger state, noting on his blog that many he talked to didn't know much about wind energy.

The professor visited 48 wind energy sites across the upper Midwest. Besides coursework, Tinjum says he will also use it for a book he's writing on wind energy.