GOP state senator announces run for U.S. Senate in 2018

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sen. Leah Vukmir (R-Wauwatosa) announced Thursday morning she is running to be the Republican Party of Wisconsin nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018.



Sen. Vukmir made the announcement with the release of a four-minute campaign video via YouTube.



She joins political newcomer Kevin Nicholson as the only GOP candidates to formally announce a challenge to Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), who is seeking reelection to the office she first won in 2012.



“The people I’ve spoken to from across our state believe Tammy Baldwin would rather stand with liberal Democrats and Washington elites than listen to what is important to hard-working Wisconsinites," Sen. Vukmir states in the campaign video. “The Senate desperately needs someone who will never back down — a proven, consistent conservative who understands the type of determination it takes to finish the job. I intend to bring the Wisconsin way of working hard and never giving up straight to Washington.”



The Democratic Party of Wisconsin responded to Vukmir's announcement, by describing her as a "Tea Party, billionaire-backed, Koch brothers disciple."



"For over a decade, Leah Vukmir has been in Madison putting her extreme agenda ahead of the needs of Wisconsin Billionaires back her because she’s served as a national leader of a billionaires special interest group, introducing their legislation in Wisconsin and hurting Wisconsin families," wrote DPW Chair Martha Laning. "She prioritizes tax breaks for billionaires and corporations over working people. She cuts education and healthcare to pay for massive tax breaks for the super wealthy. And what's worse, Leah Vukmir's extreme policies haven't done anything to address rising costs for Wisconsin families."