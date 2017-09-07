Savannah residents ordered to evacuate ahead of Irma

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WKOW) – Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal this morning ordered the mandatory evacuation of the city of Savannah as preparations continue ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The governor also put 5,000 National Guard members on a state of active duty, according to a news release from the governor’s offices.

The announcement was made Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 and residents have until Saturday to leave.

Deal is expanding his emergency declaration to include 24 additional counties, with a total of 30 counties now included in a state of emergency.

The state of emergency prohibits price gouging for all goods and services related to the storm. Read the executive order here.

More from the Deal’s news release:

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Irma,” said Deal. “I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. Beginning Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order will take effect for Chatham County, all areas east of I-95 and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and storm surge. GEMA/HS continues leading our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to safely evacuate the coastal areas, provide public shelter and minimize the disruption of traffic.

"Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in Hurricane Irma’s path.”

The 30 counties under a state of emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.