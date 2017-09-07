Suspect in Monona standoff was wanted for August attempted homicide

MONONA (WKOW) -- A suspect arrested following a standoff in Monona that ended with a house destroyed by fire has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide.

The incident began about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, when police responded to a house at 5606 Tecumseh Ave. in an attempt to apprehend a suspect in an August homicide.

Police were at the home seeking Edward Matthews, 42, who investigators say shot his 37-year-old girlfriend Aug. 30 on Rethke Avenue.

The woman suffered thirteen gun shot wounds and was trying to leave the relationship with Matthews, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say Madison police officers surrounded the Monona home Wednesday and witnesses say over several hours, officers used a bull horn to try to coax Matthews out of the home.

Authorities say that early Thursday morning a fire started in the home with flames.threatening nearby homes.

Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga says Matthews fired gun.shots and firefighters feared being caught in gunfire.

"We worked close with the SWAT team. They had us under their wing. It was a long, long, drawn out affair," said Capt. Bob Miller with the Monona Fire Department.

Officers were eventually able to arrest Matthews, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

State Fire Marshall Tina Virgil said it's too early in the investigation to determine how the blaze started.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said SWAT team members did launch non-incendiary OC canisters shot into the home to disburse pepper spray to force Mathews out, but he emphasized they were non-incendiary.

Court records show Madison Police officers encountered Matthews on East Washington Avenue the day after the attempted.homicide, but he rode away on a bicycle.