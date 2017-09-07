Window washer shot, wounded outside newspaper building - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Window washer shot, wounded outside newspaper building

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A window washer was shot and wounded while working outside the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building in downtown Milwaukee.

An Associated Press reporter heard several gunshots at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the State Street side of the building, where a large window was shattered near the news cooperative's office.

The 30-year-old man, who was shot in the chest, ran into the building where employees gave first aid and called 911.

The man was conscious as paramedics loaded him into the ambulance. His co-worker said the men worked for Al's Window Cleaning.

